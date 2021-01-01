Fair Pricing

[rev_slider_vc alias=”home”]

Why choose Accounting and Taxation Service Limited?

In the current economic climate we realise that every penny is a prisoner, so let us see if we can save you money on your accountancy fees.

If you give us a ring detailing the services you require we will give you an estimate of the costs and hopefully we will be able to make cost savings for you on your current fees.

  • We charge a fair price for the work we carry out
  • We are friendly and have flexible approach
  • Free up your precious time, to concentrate your efforts in to your work and family life.
  • We do not take up your time having meetings, if they are not necessary; we can deal with you over the phone.
  • You do not have to make an appointment to bring in your books
  • We can talk to the Inland Revenue on your behalf
  • After we have completed your accounts and returns we will send them out to you, or you could pop in to the office.
  • We look to make you tax savings where possible
  • Save you money by not employing a full time member of staff, think of us as you remote Accounts and Payroll office ??
  • We can also run your payroll on a weekly / monthly basis
  • We will work with your current bookkeeper to help keep costs down or we can handle your bookkeeping
  • CIS vouchers and Payslips can be directly sent to you
Who We Can Help

  • New & start up businesses
  • Sole traders
  • Partnerships
  • Limited companies
  • Building Trade
